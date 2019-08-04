Outdoor Summer Fun Market

press release: First annual Outdoor Summer Fun Market to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs.  This outdoor fundraiser is located in the heart of Lake Mills, Wisconsin at Commons Park (100 N Main Street) on Sunday, August 4th. This outdoor market will feature local vendors, crafters and food vendors. In addition, there will be an opportunity to meet some of our Guide Dogs in training, learn how you can volunteer, plus take a chance in our huge raffle!  If you’d like to learn more, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/443164689779774/

