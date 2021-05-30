Outdoor Summer Market

press release: Sunday - May 30 AND July 18 from 10 am to 3 pm

Stroll through beautiful Habermann Park (180 Fair Street) in Lodi, Wisconsin and visit with our wide variety of vendors & crafters. Vendors will be widely spaced throughout the park to ensure an enjoyable and safe day of shopping and browsing, all while enjoying a gorgeous day. Support OccuPaws by taking a chance at our raffle and meeting some of our future guide dogs in training.