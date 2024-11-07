Outreach Along the Whooping Crane Flyway from Wisconsin to Alabama

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

Lead outreach biologist Stephanie Schmidt will share an overview of our Whooping Crane outreach program in the eastern flyway. Stephanie will introduce you to our outreach team and share their goals and where we work along the flyway. She will also provide an update on threats to Whooping Cranes and our outreach strategies for mitigating these threats, including poaching, powerline collisions, disturbance, and habitat loss and degradation.

We thank Scott Saunders, David and Diana Moore, and Joanne Doehler for their continued support of our Crane Conservation Fellowship program!