OutReach Grand Re-opening Birthday Party

media release: Join us to celebrate our recent expansion and see our new space! Meet staff and celebrate May birthdays with us!

Come on Thursday, May 25th, from 5 - 7 PM at our offices, 2701 International Lane, Madison, WI 53704. We are opening a new wing of offices that will house our new programming!

Come and see the new meditation room and pantry! We are taking up the northeast corner of the whole building!

Join us, and let's celebrate with hot hors d'oeuvres, cake and ice cream, beverages, and mingling with our LGBTQ+ community members and allies.

Reservations are not required!

Come on in---Get to know the programs we offer:

Information and referral in person, by phone, or through online messages

Advocacy for LGBTQ+ clients

Peer counseling and support

Lending library and Cyber Center, drop-in center

Addiction resources, harm reduction resources, and referrals

Willma’s Fund and Youth/Young Adult homelessness services

Madison Area Transgender Association

Our Elder Advocate and LGBTQ 50+ Alliance with Madison Senior Center

Informational presentations, panel discussions, and webinars on a variety of LGBTQ+ topics

Circles of Support for LGBTQ+ individuals re-entering society after incarceration

HIV/STD prevention supplies and connections to testing and care