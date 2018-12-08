OutReach Holiday Celebration

press release:6pm to 8pm, Saturday, December 8, 2018, Mendota Lake House B&B, 704 E Gorham St.

Hosts Bob Klebba & David Waugh and the Board of Directors of OutReach LGBT Center invite you to join us for our annual Holiday Celebration. The event will include a hot and cold buffet, wine and other beverages, mingling and music. Suggested Donation $30; limited income $15. Please join us for this fun and festive event at this beautiful lakeside Bed & Breakfast.

For more information, call OutReach at 255-8582 or e-mail Angie at angier@lgbtoutreach.org