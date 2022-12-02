OutReach Holiday Open House

press release: To our LGBTQ+ Community and Allies,

You are invited to join us for a Holiday Open House Party on Friday, December 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Our offices are located at 2701 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison WI 53704, near the Dane County airport. Please join us - no reservation needed!

Come meet our staff, board and volunteers for mingling and hors d’ oeuvres, desserts and beverages as we celebrate our successful year of programming for LGBTQ+ people in south Central Wisconsin.