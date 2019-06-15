Outside the Blues, Billy Joe & the Affordables (Billy Joel tribute)
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Joanna Griffin
Billy Joe Anderson of Billy Joe & the Affordables.
press release: 9:45pm - 11:15pm: Billy Joe and the Affordables "Unplugged"
Madison pianist & singer Billy Joe Anderson with his power trio. Featuring Affordables drummer Rod Luther and guest saxophonist Daniel Haschke. Playing all your favorite Billy Joel hits plus some tasty deep cuts.
11:30pm - 1am: Outside the Blues
Classic Rockin' Blues
