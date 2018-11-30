Outside the Closet

press release: Book Discussion (Grades 7-12)

Friday, Nov. 30, 4-5 pm The Prince and the Dressmaker

Friday, Dec. 14, 4-5 pm Being Jazz

Middleton Public Library, Mack Reading Room

Join us for our first LGBTQ teen book discussion on Nov. 30th! We will be discussing the graphic novel The Prince and the Dressmaker at our first meeting—and we’d love to hear about other LGBTQ graphic novels you’ve read! In December we’ll talk about Being Jazz, an autobiography of a transgender teen who has fought valiantly for equal rights. Copies of the books are available for participants at the Help Desk as supplies last. Questions or comments? Please contact the Help Desk at (608) 827- 7402.