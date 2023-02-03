media release: The New Music Series welcomes Outside the Sphere, a collaboration of Michael Brenneis and Tony Barba, on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $5.00 for Five Dollar Fridays, available online at https://outsidethesphere.bpt.me, or at the door. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Outside the sphere the landscape does not exist. Each page of the map unfolds, blank. Every step draws new forms, lays new pathways, connects new passages. Behind us, our footfalls erase themselves. Outside the sphere the machines are alive. Just like you and me, they breathe. Periodically they exert themselves, goading us to steer them, subdue them. At times we can do this, other times they dominate as we withdraw.

Michael Brenneis and Tony Barba present Outside the Sphere, an electro acoustic collaboration of tenor saxophone and drums, featuring signal path manipulation and electronic instruments of all description.

The New Music Series curated by Anders Svanoe features some of the region's finest musicians and composers exploring and navigating their own original music. New Music Series performances generally take place the last Sunday of every month at 5:00pm, but dates and times may vary based on holidays and performer schedules. These events are free, but a donation to support the series is appreciated.

Artists interested in taking part in the series should contact Anders Svanoe at svanoea@gmail.com.