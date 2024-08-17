Outside the Sphere, Matt Blair & Tim Russell

media release: ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

Outside the sphere the landscape does not exist. Each page of the map unfolds, blank. Every step draws new forms, lays new pathways, connects new passages. Behind us, our footfalls erase themselves.

Outside the sphere the machines are alive. Just like you and me, they breathe. Periodically they exert themselves, goading us to steer them, subdue them. At times we can do this, other times they dominate as we withdraw.

Michael Brenneis and Tony Barba present Outside the Sphere, an electro acoustic collaboration of tenor saxophone and drums, featuring signal path manipulation and electronic instruments of all description.