Outside the Sphere

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Michael Brenneis and Tony Barba present Outside the Sphere, an electro-acoustic collaboration of tenor saxophone and drums, featuring signal path manipulation and electronic instruments of all description. Tickets are $8 in advance https://tonybarbamichaelbrenneis.brownpapertickets.com and $10 at the door. Student tickets $5 off.

Info

Music
608-556-7415
