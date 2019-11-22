Outside the Sphere
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Michael Brenneis and Tony Barba present Outside the Sphere, an electro-acoustic collaboration of tenor saxophone and drums, featuring signal path manipulation and electronic instruments of all description. Tickets are $8 in advance https://tonybarbamichaelbrenneis.brownpapertickets.com and $10 at the door. Student tickets $5 off.
Info
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music