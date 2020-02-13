Outsmart Your Smartphone
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Did you just get a new smart phone? Thinking of getting one? Join tech and gadget expert Dave Friedman as he explains a variety of things smart phones can do for you… provide weather forecasts, translate menus in other languages, give driving directions, play games, identify constellations, hail a cab, and much more. Come with questions — if you think your phone should be able to do it, there’s a good chance it can!
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
