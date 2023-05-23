press release: Join Wisconsin State Parks and friends for a day of adventure, learning and celebrating in the great outdoors. This hands-on day of learning and exploring is an all-ages, all-abilities, no-experience-necessary event to break down barriers to outdoor recreation. OutWiGo Green provides opportunities for engaging in new-to-you recreation activities and learning about conservation – “green” in all senses of the word! From group hikes, bike rides, paddling, camping, trail running, orienteering, birding, rock climbing, motorized sports, insect identification, nature crafts, guest speakers and more, this day of fun is fit for OutWiGo-Getters of all ages, experience levels, and abilities. Bring friends and family or fly solo. A full schedule of events will be available in April.

10 am-4 pm, 5/23, Kettle Moraine State Forest – Southern Unit. Meet at Ottawa Lake Recreation Area parking lot off Highway ZZ. Address: S59 W36630, County Rd ZZ, Dousman, WI 53118.

Vehicle admission to the state forest ($28 annual pass, $5 day pass)

Adults 18+ are $5, youth under 18 are free

Some events may require pre-registration or additional participation fees. Local food trucks will be available with food to purchase.