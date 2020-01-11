press release: Join the Wisconsin State Park System for OutWiGo Snow, a winter recreation celebration. Bundle up with family and friends for an afternoon of cross-country skiing, fat tire biking, snowshoeing, ice fishing and ice safety demos, sledding, s’mores and more! Cross-country ski, fat tire bikes and snowshoe rentals will be available. Participants of all ages welcome. Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker or day pass required for entry.

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, Kettle Moraine State Forest – Lapham Peak Unit W329 N846 County Road C Delafield, WI 53018

* cover charge/price: A $5 admission fee applies to participants ages 18+, cash only.

* contact phone number, email or website we can publish (REQUIRED): Event Link: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/ parks/outwigo.html