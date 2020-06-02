ONLINE: Overcoming COVID-19 and Future Pandemics: New Tools to Control Viral Threats

press release: Scientists at the Morgridge Institute for Research are investigating the fundamental biology of viruses and their diseases. This effort is critical to develop powerful new methods to control deadly viruses.

Join us for a free webinar June 2 to hear about the science of viruses and pandemics, the latest virology research at the Morgridge Institute, and new ways to fight emerging viral threats.

Register Now

Tuesday, June 2, 4:00 p.m. CDT

You'll hear from experts in the John W. and Jeanne M. Rowe Center for Research in Virology including:

Dr. Paul Ahlquist

Dr. Tony Gitter

Brad Schwartz, M.D.

We look forward to seeing you June 2nd at 4:00 p.m. CDT.

P.S. Space is limited, so register today to secure your spot in the free webinar.