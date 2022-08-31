media release: Madison's 2nd Annual Overdose Awareness Day March & Vigil. Join us as we honor International Overdose Awareness Day in our community.

International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. Time to Remember. Time to Act.

On August 31, 2022, we will unite as a community to provide resources from local organizations in our battle against addiction and, ultimately, overdose. Together, we'll march from James Madison Park down N Hamilton St and end at the Madison Capitol Building. A candle-lit vigil will be held and a few of our organizers and sponsors will speak on the topic of loss, hope, and what recovery looks like for the many people of our community. Let us meet you where you're at.

Schedule:

7pm- Gather in James Madison Park and receive your complimentary flameless candle along with shirts, buttons, and educational material on overdose prevention and harm reduction.

7:30pm- March down N Hamilton St towards the Madison State Capitol Building

8:00pm- On the steps of the Madison State Capitol building, a moment of silence will be recognized for those we have lost. Organizers will then speak on overdose awareness

9:00pm- Event concludes