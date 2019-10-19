OverTime & the Blue Collar Soldiers Band
The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: The work never ends for OverTime! Join us along with his full band for a high energy performance to remember! Following his 2018 Billboard Charting album "United We Stand", OverTime has turned things up a notch with the addition of The Blue Collar Soldiers Band! (Damien McInnis - Guitar) (George Kimerly - Drums) (Andrew Sweeney - Bass).
