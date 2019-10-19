OverTime & the Blue Collar Soldiers Band

Google Calendar - OverTime & the Blue Collar Soldiers Band - 2019-10-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OverTime & the Blue Collar Soldiers Band - 2019-10-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OverTime & the Blue Collar Soldiers Band - 2019-10-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - OverTime & the Blue Collar Soldiers Band - 2019-10-19 20:00:00

The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: The work never ends for OverTime! Join us along with his full band for a high energy performance to remember! Following his 2018 Billboard Charting album "United We Stand", OverTime has turned things up a notch with the addition of The Blue Collar Soldiers Band! (Damien McInnis - Guitar) (George Kimerly - Drums) (Andrew Sweeney - Bass).

Info

The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Music
608-251-6766
