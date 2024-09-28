Overture Center Big 2-Oh Birthday Party

media release: Join us for an old-fashioned birthday party and an evening filled with joy, laughter and unforgettable "Oh!" moments. Celebrate Overture's 20 years with a festive night of...

FOOD: Enjoy light bites and sweet birthday treats

FUN: Delight in interactive amusements, surprise performances and dancing

DRESS: Casual chic or show inspired

We look forward to seeing you on the dance floor!

Proceeds benefit Overture Center Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, and help ensure Overture continues to bring artistic experiences to our community for another 20 years and beyond.

Tickets: $150 per person | $100 tax deductible