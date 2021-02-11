ONLINE: Overture Forum

× Expand courtesy Overture Center Overture Center Vice President of Development Emily Gruenewald.

press release: The State of the Arts:How three industry leaders are teaming up to keep the arts alive in Wisconsin

In our next Overture Forum, leaders from Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton and Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee will join us to discuss how we are working together to address issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and extended closures, coordinate digital programming and promote the value of the arts statewide.

Panel members will address the benefits and outcomes of their collaborative relationship, how advocacy for the arts industry has become a priority in their roles and what milestones must be met for the centers to reopen.

Host: Emily Gruenewald, VP of Development, Overture Center for the Arts

Panel Members:

· Maria Van Laanen, President, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

· Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President & CEO, Marcus Performing Arts Center

· Tim Sauers, VP of Programming and Community Engagement, Overture Center for the Arts

Please join us for this free forum, open to the public.

Overture Forums: As the world around us continues to change, Overture Center for the Arts has been in a constant state of adaptation and evolution. The impact of COVID-19 on Overture Center, the Madison arts community and artists and nonprofits across the nation has been staggering. In an effort to address questions related to its “intermission” and what the future of the arts in our community may look like, Overture is hosting a series of virtual forums. Overture Forums will cover a variety of topics with updates from Overture’s Executive Team as well as community and industry leaders. The first forum covered the State of the Industry on Aug. 31 and the second forum focused on Overture’s Vital Role in the Community on Oct. 26.