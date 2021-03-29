ONLINE: Overture Forum

press release: Our next Overture Forum on Monday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m. features a timely panel discussion about the history of healthcare for the Black community and what it means for the COVID-19 vaccination process.

UW-Madison Professor Emerita Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, former Kellner Family Distinguished Chair in Urban Education from UW-Madison, Dept. of Curriculum & Instruction, serves as moderator to our distinguished panel of doctors and public health experts:

Dr. William Hartman , MD, PhD, principal investigator for the UW COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program (Adult and Pediatric Programs), UW-Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody (Antispike) Clinical Trials, assistant professor of anesthesiology, School of Medicine and Public Health, medical director of UW Health Pre-Op Clinic, School of Medicine and Public Health

, MD, PhD, principal investigator for the UW COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program (Adult and Pediatric Programs), UW-Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody (Antispike) Clinical Trials, assistant professor of anesthesiology, School of Medicine and Public Health, medical director of UW Health Pre-Op Clinic, School of Medicine and Public Health Dr. Sheryl Henderson , MD, PhD, pediatric infectious disease specialist, UW School of Medicine and Public Health

, MD, PhD, pediatric infectious disease specialist, UW School of Medicine and Public Health Aaron Perry , champion for Black men’s health and founder of Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association

, champion for Black men’s health and founder of Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association Dr. Jasmine Zapata, MD, MPH assistant professor, researcher and educator in the UW Dept. of Pediatrics with an affiliation with the UW Institute for Clinical and Translational Research

Please join us for this free forum, open to the public. View the forum at overture.org/forum.

Overture Forums: As the world around us continues to change, Overture Center for the Arts has been in a constant state of adaptation and evolution. The impact of COVID-19 on Overture Center, the Madison arts community and artists and nonprofits across the nation has been staggering. In an effort to address questions related to its “intermission” and what the future of the arts in our community may look like, Overture is hosting a series of virtual forums. Overture Forums will cover a variety of topics with updates from Overture’s Executive Team as well as community and industry leaders.

“As Overture Center remains in Intermission, we are seeing the role Overture plays in our community beyond performances. Overture is place of inspiration, connection and education that improves our quality of life and our economy. While technology is great and will be a part of our future, it will not replace the magic of live performance. Through these forums, we look forward to having a dialogue about the issues facing the arts today and shaping Overture’s future,” commented Overture’s VP of Development Emily Gruenewald.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, featuring seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, 10 resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide “Extraordinary Experiences for All,” Overture’s mission is to support and elevate our community’s creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts.