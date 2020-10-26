ONLINE: Overture Forums

× Expand courtesy Overture Center Overture Center Vice President of Development Emily Gruenewald.

press release: What role do the arts play in supporting the quality of life in our community? How does Overture approach programming during a pandemic? How can we build our mental resiliency when we can’t gather in-person?

Join us for our next Overture Forum as we explore how Overture continues to live its mission and what we’re looking forward to in the digital space.

Presenters include:

Emily Gruenewald, Vice President of Development

Alanna Medearis, Director of Education and Community Engagement

Brad E. R. Smith, MD, psychiatrist and medical director for Rogers’ Oconomowoc campus and Eating Disorder Recovery services