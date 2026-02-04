Overture Fringe Festival Free Events

media release: Overture Center's weekend-long fringe festival is a celebration of creative energy from around the globe. Inspired by the annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world’s largest arts festival, our festival features six one-of-a-kind performances, including improv, magic, theater and comedy. Plus, new this year, additional free performances will fill Overture Center with unique and awe-inspiring sights and sounds.

On Saturday, fill up on traditional festival fare—hot dogs, fried chicken cones, ice cream and more—from our food stands in Overture Hall and Rotunda lobbies. Stands open 11 a.m.-10:30 pm. Plus, enjoy local artists throughout the building, including Wild Rumpus Circus (2 and 4 pm), Polka! Press printmaking, an Art Mart and doodle artist Ronnie Walter (all 1-8 pm) along with a drag show featuring Bianca Lynn Breeze (9:15 pm) —something for everyone.

On Sunday, enjoy free local talent from The Hitterz Collective and Arclight alongside ticketed performances. Papa-Kobina Brewoo & The Hitterz Collective delivers a dynamic hip-hop dance performance at 2 pm; stay afterward for an interactive workshop to explore the elements of hip-hop—knowledge, movement, culture and community—to create an understanding of this dance style and why it matters. To round out the weekend's free performances, Arclight ignites Promenade Hall with dazzling light displays at 4 pm.