Overture Galleries Fall Reception

media release: Overture Galleries fall 2022 exhibitions are now on display in Galleries I, II and III through Monday, Nov. 28 and in Playhouse Gallery through Sunday, Dec. 4. The exhibits feature 56 local and regional artists. Be inspired and enjoy! Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, and most artworks are for sale by regional artists.

A reception with artists’ talks will be held Friday, Nov. 4 from 5-9 p.m. in the galleries.

GALLERY I: STRUCTURE AND TERRAINS

Mark Pflughoeft & Kelly Jean Ohl

Finding inspiration from nature, Mark Pflughoeft and Kelly Jean Ohl manipulate natural textures and geometric forms within their art. Pflughoeft addresses human interference with the land in his paintings. Ohl creates textured ceramics inspired by the natural world.

GALLERY II: MACRO MEZZO MICRO

Douglas Yu, Michael Knapstein & Christian Strait

Three perspectives: Douglas Yu’s charcoal drawings reveal a micro world of organic shapes based on natural science. Michael Knapstein’s photographs express the mezzo view of classic middle America. And Christian Strait’s macro work uses astrophotography as a starting point to explore the Zodiac.

GALLERY III: LIMINAL SPACE

Leo Salazar & Michael Wartgow

Leo Salazar and Michael Wartgow utilize layers to convey a distinct space-time. Salazar paints abstractions of daily inspirations and unique representations of the city of Madison. Wartgow’s art forces viewers to slow down, be in the present moment and contemplate the importance of history in their personal lives.