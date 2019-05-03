Overture Galleries Spring Reception

press release: Spring Cycle: Tuesday, March 12-Sunday, June 2, 2019

Reception | Friday, May 3, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Gallery I – Jerry Butler & Shelby Kahr

Butler and Kahr depict the people that have shaped their lives through portraiture. Butler honors the people he has known over the last decade through mixed media compositions. Kahr uses figurative painting to explore her cultural heritage in the Midwest.

Gallery II – Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story

Personal narratives resonate with universal themes in Ladoni and Story’s images. Story explores the hidden impacts of fatherlessness through photography and screen printing. Ladoni travels back to her hometown of Iran, documenting her journey towards understanding her identity through memory.

Gallery III – Empathy Timeline, Simone & Max

Additional Event: Community Forum | Date/Time TBA

Simone and Max are inspired by the idea of empathy as a consciously-cultivated skill. Empathy Timeline is an installation presenting a futuristic timeline that looks back at the “Age of Carnism” from the perspective of a human society that has learned to empathize with nonhuman animals, ceasing all consumption of them.