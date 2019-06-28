Overture Galleries Summer Reception

press release: Summer Cycle: Tuesday, June 11-Sunday, September 1, 2019

Reception | Friday, June 28, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Gallery I – Victoria Maidhof & Noël Ash

Maidhof and Ash both capture profound yet relatable moments. Through photography, Maidhof tells the story of a kinship between two individuals from different generations. Ash paints still lifes of student-parents as they navigate the intersections of school, work, and daily living.

Gallery II – Soñe una Milpa, Maria Amalia Wood & J. Leigh Garcia

Soñé una Milpa (I dreamt of a corn field) highlights the journeys of ten Latina immigrant women from the Madison community. Garcia and Wood were treated to corn-based meals from each woman’s home country, then interpreted their narratives through hand-made paper and printmaking in this collaboration.

Gallery III – Jacki Whisenant & Robert Lundberg

Additional Event: Community Forum | Date/Time TBA

Whisenant and Lundberg illuminate subjects that are often overlooked. Whisenant inspires closer inspection of insects, presenting them at a larger-than-life scale in her exquisite drawings. Lundberg documents the critical infrastructure of water systems, inviting questions about our relationship to water and the societal and cultural implications of this hidden world.