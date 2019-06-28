Overture Galleries Summer Reception
Overture Center 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Summer Cycle: Tuesday, June 11-Sunday, September 1, 2019
Reception | Friday, June 28, 2019, 6-8 p.m.
Gallery I – Victoria Maidhof & Noël Ash
Maidhof and Ash both capture profound yet relatable moments. Through photography, Maidhof tells the story of a kinship between two individuals from different generations. Ash paints still lifes of student-parents as they navigate the intersections of school, work, and daily living.
Gallery II – Soñe una Milpa, Maria Amalia Wood & J. Leigh Garcia
Soñé una Milpa (I dreamt of a corn field) highlights the journeys of ten Latina immigrant women from the Madison community. Garcia and Wood were treated to corn-based meals from each woman’s home country, then interpreted their narratives through hand-made paper and printmaking in this collaboration.
Gallery III – Jacki Whisenant & Robert Lundberg
Additional Event: Community Forum | Date/Time TBA
Whisenant and Lundberg illuminate subjects that are often overlooked. Whisenant inspires closer inspection of insects, presenting them at a larger-than-life scale in her exquisite drawings. Lundberg documents the critical infrastructure of water systems, inviting questions about our relationship to water and the societal and cultural implications of this hidden world.