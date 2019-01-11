Overture Galleries Winter Reception

press release: Winter Cycle: Tuesday, December 11, 2018-Sunday, March 3, 2019

Reception | Friday, January 11, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Gallery I – Ellen Hall & Angelica Contreras

Hall and Contreras are both painters who create rich compositions that embody a moment or feeling. Influenced by imagery from many cultures, Contreras uses paint and mixed media to create figures and the environments they reside in. Hall explores the color, depth, light, and energy of varied spaces within the natural world.

Gallery II – Hannah Bennet & Gabrielle Cordes

Bennet and Cordes push the boundaries of the materials they use. Bennet is inspired by the natural world, using paper pulp as a sculptural medium to express her ideas. Cordes creates intuitively, assembling dynamic pieces with contrasting colors and materials.

Gallery III – Painted Stones, Laurel Fletcher

Additional Event: Rock Painting | Saturday, January 26, 2019, time TBA

Stone-painting has become a popular activity recently, driven largely by social media and the “Kindness Rocks” movement. Adults and children paint stones and leave them in public to be discovered by strangers, with the goal of spreading friendship and a sense of community.