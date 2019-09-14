Overture's Rising Stars
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Overture’s Rising Stars, an annual talent search now in its 6th year, is aimed to discover, develop and celebrate the wealth of talent in Wisconsin communities.
At the Finals, you’ll see diverse artists from throughout the state perform on stage, receive live feedback from a panel of judges and win cash prizes! It's your chance to see local Wisconsin artists show off their skills live on stage.
