RSVP for Overwintering Tropicals at Home
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Many specimen tropical plants are too valuable to treat as annuals, and there are ways to keep them alive and thriving from year to year. Learn multiple strategies for overwintering various tropical plants indoors, both dormant and actively growing. Instructor: Dan Schuknecht, Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Time: 6:30-8:30pm, Tuesday, October 1
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, September 24
Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
