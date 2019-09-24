RSVP for Overwintering Tropicals at Home

press release: Many specimen tropical plants are too valuable to treat as annuals, and there are ways to keep them alive and thriving from year to year. Learn multiple strategies for overwintering various tropical plants indoors, both dormant and actively growing. Instructor: Dan Schuknecht, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6:30-8:30pm, Tuesday, October 1

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, September 24

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member