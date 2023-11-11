Overworked, Underpaid: The Teacher Comedy Tour

× Expand Kalida Williams Photography A close-up of Chastity Washington. Chastity Washington

media release: The funniest collective of teachers turned comedians unite to speak truth to power, and truth to laughter on one of the hardest jobs on the planet: being an educator. The second job is being a comedian. The Overworked, Underpaid Teacher Comedy Tour has something for everybody.

The Overworked, Underpaid Teacher Comedy Tour has something for everybody. Once the laughs start they don’t cease. These, hands down, are the funniest teachers in the land. All comedy veterans in their own right, this lineup brings new perspective to the understanding of public education as they celebrate those who show up everyday to teach the future, and sometimes shake off the past.

With performances by:

Chastity Washington, a 25-year comedy veteran, is an NBC Diversity Finalist and participant for Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival. She opened for Tommy Davidson, Roy Wood Jr., and many others. Washington takes no prisoners when she hits the stage.

Marlin Hill, a five-time Apollo winner and 30+ year comedy veteran, was the featured voice of Barack Obama for the show “The Boondocks.” A frequent collaborator with industry heavyweights like Mike Epps, Deon Cole, and Jamie Foxx, Hill is the rare throwback who connects with you on levels you didn’t even know existed.

Preacher Moss, a comedy creative with over 30 years in the game, has toured with George Lopez, Dave Chappelle, many others. Not just seen as a hilarious comedian, Moss continues to be an advocate for student empowerment, and leadership. He produced a one-man show about teaching called, “I Never Thought About Dying…Until I Took A Job Teaching.” One the top Muslim Comedians in the world (Allah Made Me Funny), Moss brings all of this to bear, and you’re going to laugh… hard.

Overworked, Underpaid: Teacher Comedy Tour. When all you can afford to do is laugh.

Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6. THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite or cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/ events/3660132617602292

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.