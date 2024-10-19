OVK-Bach Twin Composer Festival

media release: The 2-day Twin Composer Festival in Madison on Oct 19-20 will showcase the works of two trailblazing composers Oottukkadu Venkata Kavi (OVK) from India, who lived from 1700 – 1765 and his no less illustrious Western contemporary Johann Sebastian Bach (1685 -1750).

Oct. 19, at Vel Phillips Memorial High School: An important highlight of the event is morning to night concerts (9 am-9 pm) on the opening day by emerging talents from WI, IL, MN, NJ, WA, NY, NE, CA and other states as well as from India along with eminent artistes such as Patri Sathish Kumar, Bhargavi Balasubramanian, Krithika Natarajan, Rajeev Mukundan and Sriram Iyer. $15.

Oct. 20, at Oakwood Village Center for Arts and Education: Day 2 will start with short recitals by various students of Meenakshi Ganesan’s Kalaanjali Dance Company (9 am), followed by a musical on the “Life of Oottukkadu Venkata Kavi” by Triveni Arts, Chicago led by C Ranganathan, with background scores by Arohana Arts Academy (10:30 am).

The grand finale – Melody, Harmony & Melharmony concert on Oct 20 at 4 PM in the Oakwood Auditorium featuring ace Carnatic Violinist V V Subrahmanyam and his son V V S Murari, Chitravina N Ravikiran, the inventor of Melharmony, Apollo Chamber Players (a popular String Quintet from Houston), the iconic Mrdangam player Prof Trichy Sankaran and renowned percussionists Patri Sathish Kumar and K V Gopalakrishnan. Band students of Memorial High School will also present a composition of Ravikiran arranged by Ben Jaeger, Band Director of Vel Phillips Memorial High School.