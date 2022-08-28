Ovrfwrd, John Aulabaugh

$10.

media release: OVRFWRD is an instrumental quartet formed in late 2012 from Minneapolis. A diverse sound palette with elements of fusion, rock, jazz, and classical: the sound of a band working to always make progress, never satisfied with genre or status.

OVRFWRD released their 4th studio album - StarStuff on October 2nd, 2020. Recorded at The Hideaway Studio July 15-19 in their hometown of Minneapolis. StarStuff has a focus and energy that is soothing, dreamy, fiery, and mysterious. From the direct power of the opener, Firelight, to the ethereal space of the title track, these songs take the listener on a colorful and comforting journey through time and space.