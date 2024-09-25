media release: OVRFWRD is a four piece American band that plays instrumental progressive rock. They were formed in Minneapolis, Mn in 2012 with drummer Richard Davenport, guitarist Mark Ilaug, bassist Kyle Lund and keyboardist Chris Malmgren. They came together with diverse and complex backgrounds with heavy musical influences from 70’s Prog Rock to the Jazz Rock genres. Their music is an adventurous listening experience with many paths of sonic textures and soundscapes to explore. OVRFWRD has performed and toured with King’s X, Stick Men featuring Pat Mastelotto and Tony Levin of King Crimson, John 5, and in 2018 was the featured new band at North Carolina’s ProgDay Festival. Together the members of OVRFWRD have a common goal; to create, perform and push forward their unique brand of powerful and engaging instrumental music. $10.