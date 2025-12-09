media release: Salon Piano Series house concert, 2812 Marshall Ct, Madison, WI 53705.

Owen Auby is a Junior at Monona Grove High School, and has studied piano with Jess Salek for nearly five years. Owen aspires to be a professional musician. In addition to playing the piano, other hobbies include listening to classical and jazz music, and composing music. Owen currently plays in the WYSO Pondrom Honors Piano Quartet, the Monona Grove Jazz Ensemble, and the Monona Grove Orchestra. Owen has also participated in the Piano Intensive at Interlochen Arts Camp.

*House Concerts are not included in 2025-2026 season tickets. Advance tickets only.