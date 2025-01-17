Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, Peggy Hurley, Lisa Quam, Owen Joyner

media release: Laughs Under the Lights at Breese Stevens Field!

Get ready to shake off the winter blues and heat things up with an unforgettable night of comedy at Breese Stevens Field on Friday, January 17, 2025!

The evening will be hosted by none other than the charismatic and side-splittingly funny Owen Joyner, whose sharp wit and boundless energy will keep the laughter rolling all night long.

Joining him are three comedy powerhouses:

Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford – Madison’s very own queen of comedy, known for her fearless humor and infectious charm.

Peggy Hurley – A master of observational comedy with a knack for turning life’s quirks into comedic gold.

Lisa Quam – Bringing her razor-sharp insights and laugh-out-loud tales to the stage, guaranteed to leave you in stitches.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, show starts at 8:00 PM. Whether you're looking for a night out with friends, a date night, or just an excuse to laugh till your cheeks hurt, this is the event to catch.

Bundle up, grab your tickets, and let’s make it a night to remember!

Reserve your spot now – seats are limited!