Owen Joyner, Will Isenberg, Dana Ehrmann, Craig Smith
Seminole Tap, Fitchburg 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Get ready to laugh out loud! Join Seminole Tap for Stand Up Comedy Night hosted by the hilarious Craig Smith on June 21. You won’t want to miss out on all the laughs, featuring sets from Owen Joyner, Will Isenberg, and Dana Ehrmann.
Show starts at 7:30pm, with tickets going for $15 online and $20 at the door.
Info
Comedy