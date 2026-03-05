media release: ENJOY BIRD AND NATURE ADVENTURES

Join the FUN Outdoors with Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature Bird and Nature Adventures! Enjoy free, family friendly, educational naturalist guided Bird and Nature Adventures every week year round in nearby urban parks and natural areas. Learn about fascinating nature topics, meet other nature lovers, and connect with local nature groups for more great activities! Outings are co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friend of Urban Nature Parks and Partner Groups. Kids under 18 must be supervised. No registration required unless noted, rain or shine unless dangerous, no pets.

"Owen Park History: the Edward Owen Years" at Owen Conservation Park, 6021 Old Sauk Road. Meet at the main Owen Park parking lot area, water and bathrooms at park shelter. Join Naturalist Beth Whitaker for a free guided nature walk to explore Owen Conservation Park and discuss an important period in the history of that land, the years from 1892, when UW Professor Edward Owen purchased the property, through his death in 1931. During this period, Owen rode his horse to this rural property from his Madison home, enjoyed leisure time at the "summer house" he had built on the hill, landscaped around the house and planted a vineyard and apple orchard. We will look for the physical reminders of his activities that endure on the landscape and observe where his activities have been erased by later management as a conservation park. Edward Owen was an amateur conservationist but this work did not occur at our location. His impact on the City of Madison's parks system was as a civic leader who, along with John Olin, created the Madison Parks and Pleasure Drive Association, the predecessor of the Madison Parks Department. Dress warm. See https://cityofmadison.com/ parks/find-a-park for more about the history and ecological restoration of Owen Conservation Park. Post pictures and comments on the Friends of Owen Park Facebook page! Free, welcoming, diverse fairly accessible, family friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Second Saturday Every Month Bird and Nature Adventures at Owen Conservation Park are co-sponsored by Madison Parks, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, and Wild Ones. See the partner group websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104