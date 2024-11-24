Owen Shefchik & Leo Dempsey

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Guitarist Owen Shefchik and bassist Leo Dempsey will be playing duo this week. Inspired by jazz giants like Joe Pass, Grant Green, Miles Davis, and Wes Montgomery, they specialize in playing jazz music of the bebop and hard-bop era. Come and listen to them play classic jazz standards as well as some original tunes!

Live music is inside the Tasting Room during colder months.

