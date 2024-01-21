media release: Have you ever been out at dusk to listen for owls? Now is your chance! Join us to explore different parks to look and listen for this incredible raptor. Each walk varies in length and will go at a group set pace. Please ensure that you are dressed appropriately for these evening walks. We will end the night with a fire under the stars and smores. There is no guarantee to see or hear an owl during this program.

Walk will meet at the shelter at Stewart Lake. We will end after the estimated 1.5 mile walk through the park. Note, there are inclines on this hike.

Cost: $5 per person. Kids under 5 are free and do not need to register.

Please register in advance. Participation is limited.