Owning Your Worth

press release: Are you setting up your business to be profitable in the long term? Many small businesses, freelancers and consultants struggle with setting rates, expectations, and boundaries with clients- but that doesn’t have to be you. In this workshop, we’ll take a deep dive into setting up your sales funnels, pricing and packaging, and creating win-win deals at the outset.Tickets are free but space is limited so be sure to RSVP today! Food and beverage provided.

6-8 PM, March 9, 100state, 326 W Washington Ave #675 Madison

Contact: Emily Volland, emily@100state.com