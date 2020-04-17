press release: Ozuna, one of Latin music’s most influential artists today, will perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, April 17, as part of his NIBIRU WORLD TOUR. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s world-class venue will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

With more than 69 titles on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart in the last three years, fans of the beloved superstar can expect a plethora of his song hits performed as he only can do in the genre: live with a full band and a state-of-the-art lights, sound and pyrotechnics in addition to new fan favorites from his recently released album NIBIRU.