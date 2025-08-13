× Expand Elliot Siff Paa Kow, a cymbal and drumsticks. Paa Kow

media release: "Ghana's most artistic drummer." - Modern Ghana

"Paa Kow has taken the world music of his native Ghana, and tossed it into a basket with heaps of American influences to create an album that the great purveyors of world music - the Paul Simon's and the Bela Fleck's of the world - would envy." - Marquee Magazine

“Take the beat of Ghana’s traditional sound, add some American flavor, and mix it with Paa Kow’s stellar drumming chops. That is the musical recipe for a flavoursome sound." - Soul Safari

“The drumming makes the music such a captivating and bewitching listen, and that’ll make you want to dance along to the infectious rhythms. This is proper fusion music." - Louder Than War

Paa Kow - drum set, lead vocal Jeff Pierre - percussion. Peyton Shuffield - percussion

Tom Ogunribido - bass. Jonnie Cohen - guitar. Max Moore - keyboards

Joel Michael Timm - trombone. Brad Goode - trumpet. John Gunther - sax