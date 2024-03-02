Free.

media release: Pablo Cardona brings together traditional styles of music from all over the western hemisphere. His repertoire is filled with charming melodies of the first half of the 20th century, from an ever-expanding list of places such as France, the USA, Mexico, Brazil, and more, always keeping his highest priority maintaining their authenticity.

Pablo Cardona was born in the USA and raised in Colombia. His melomaniac household comprised by a violinist father and a pianist mother determined before birth that music would reside within his heart. Welcome, Pablo!