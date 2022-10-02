media release: Mundo Esperanza (World Hope) and the Madison Cusco Sister City Alliance are preparing their annual traditional Andean harvest celebration, a Pachamanca!

Performed to honor Pachamama (Mother Earth). Some of the food is harvested and put into the earth to cook in what is called a Pachamanca (Earth Oven). This is an ancient, ancestral method of cooking wherein stones are heated by fire and placed in the oven on the food. The oven is covered with earth, blessings offered and the food is cooked until done. Please join us as we celebrate the harvest with this ritual meal preparation in the traditions of the Indigenous peoples of the Andean world. There will also be Indigenous Andean performances and games. Tickets are $40.

Marlborough Park, 2222 Whenona Drive, Madison, Sunday, October 2, 2022, 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Mundo Esperanza’s vision is of an ancient prophecy of the Indigenous peoples of both North and South America – “When the Condor meets the Eagle, great balance and harmony will grace the land bringing hope to the people and healing energy to the planet”. This cultural event has become one of the biggest fundraisers for Mundo Esperanza in sharing this message enabling the sustainable work in both Indigenous lands of Cusco, Peru and TeeJop (Madison). Proceeds from the event will go to Madison (TeeJop) area tree planting and the One Million Trees for Machu Picchu initiative.

Mundo Esperanza is a non-profit 501C (3) organization. It’s mission is to support the Madison Cusco Alliance, in spiritual awareness and exchange of the Indigenous peoples, sustainable, humanitarian, economic development, cultural tourism, diverse exchange of arts, culture and cuisine, environmental engagement of land and water use and coordinating humanitarian efforts in response to natural disasters and needs