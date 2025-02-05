Pacific Power Paradox: Understanding Asia's Global Influence

media release:

Join author Van Jackson for a thought-provoking discussion about his latest book, Pacific Power Paradox: American Statecraft and the Fate of the Asian Peace. Jackson explores the "Asian Peace," a period of relative stability in the Asia-Pacific region since 1979, and critically examines the United States’ role as both a stabilizing force and a source of tension.

This talk will be moderated by Dr. David Fields, Associate Director of the Center for East Asian Studies at UW-Madison, and the author of Foreign Friends: Syngman Rhee, American Exceptionalism, and the Division of Korea.

About Van Jackson

Dr. Van Jackson is a Senior Lecturer in International Relations at Victoria University of Wellington, and a Senior Research Scholar at Security in Context, where he is also Co-Director of the “Multipolarity, Great-power Competition, and the Global South” project. Additionally, he concurrently holds think tank appointments as a Distinguished Fellow at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, as the Defence & Strategy Fellow at the Centre for Strategic Studies in Wellington, New Zealand, and as a Senior Fellow in the Asia-Pacific Leadership Network for Nuclear Non-Proliferation & Disarmament. He is the host of the acclaimed Un-Diplomatic Podcast, and author of the Un-Diplomatic Newsletter. Prior to joining Victoria University, Dr. Jackson taught at Hawaii Pacific University, the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, Georgetown University and the Catholic University of America. He has also held fellowships with the Council on Foreign Relations, CNAS, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and Pacific Forum CSIS. Although he writes, researches, and speaks about a wide range of topics--from defense strategy to progressive foreign policy and international relations theory--he is originally known as an expert on Korean affairs. See his official site for more details: www.vanjackson.org

Special thanks to The Havens Wright Center for Social Justice and Center for East Asian Studies at UW-Madison for co-sponsoring this event.