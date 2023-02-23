media release: France, Spain, Germany, Portugal | 2022 | DCP | 162 min. | French, Portuguese with English subtitles

Director: Albert Serra

Cast: Benoît Magimel, Sergi López, Pahoa Mahagafanau

Cahiers du Cinema’s pick for best film of 2022 stars Magimel as De Roller, a French bureaucrat in over his head on the island of Tahiti. Adrift in this luxuriant setting, De Roller attempts to navigate the remnants of France’s colonial empire, while the spectral presence of a nuclear submarine looms offshore. As ravishing and hypnotic as the coastal tides, Pacifiction deconstructs the paranoid political thrillers of the 1970s to mesmerizing effect. “The art film of the year. Last year and this one” (Indiewire).

PREMIERES: BEST OF 2022!

The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison! Our popular new Thursday-night Premieres series that began last fall has been extended to Thursday nights from January 26-February 23! Join us for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. This calendar’s selection includes several titles that ranked high on most critics “Best of 2022” lists, like EO, Saint Omer, and Aftersun. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.