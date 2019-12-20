Pack a Backpack Holiday
DreamBank 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: This holiday season, support children & families touched by rare pediatric diseases by volunteering with local-Madison startup, Fenrici! Help to fill Fenrici brand backpacks with pre-provided donations from Madison corporations and small businesses. Each backpack will be gifted to a child and family affected by a rare pediatric disease. Please also come enjoy holiday drinks and snacks with local entrepreneurs and community members... plus one lucky volunteer will get to take home a Fenrici laptop backpack! Happy holidays and hope to see you there.
Date: Friday, December 20, 2019
Time: 1:30pm - 4:30pm
Location: DreamBank (821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI)
Other info: No RSVP needed; just show up to volunteer!
Contact: Rachel Gunder ; 847-902-9470 ; rachel.gunder@fenricibrands.