Pack a Backpack Holiday

press release: This holiday season, support children & families touched by rare pediatric diseases by volunteering with local-Madison startup, Fenrici! Help to fill Fenrici brand backpacks with pre-provided donations from Madison corporations and small businesses. Each backpack will be gifted to a child and family affected by a rare pediatric disease. Please also come enjoy holiday drinks and snacks with local entrepreneurs and community members... plus one lucky volunteer will get to take home a Fenrici laptop backpack! Happy holidays and hope to see you there.

Date: Friday, December 20, 2019

Time: 1:30pm - 4:30pm

Location: DreamBank (821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI)

Other info: No RSVP needed; just show up to volunteer!

Contact: Rachel Gunder ; 847-902-9470 ; rachel.gunder@fenricibrands. com ; Fenrici.com