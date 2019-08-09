press release: In honor of back-to-school season, Pancheros is rallying the community to help Shorewood Hills Elementary School students and teachers start their school year off both equipped and prepared.

From August 9 to 11, the University Ave. Pancheros in Madison is hosting a “Pack the Jeep” school supply drive during which it will collect donated school supplies in the Pancheros Jeep to take to Shorewood Hills Elementary to benefit students in the forthcoming year.

To encourage community participation, the University Ave. Pancheros is offering a free burrito to those who donate during the Pack the Jeep event. All donated school supplies must be newly packaged or unused in order to receive the free burrito.

Friday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 11, Pancheros Mexican Grill, 3256 University Ave.