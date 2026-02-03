media release: We are thrilled to share exciting news: in January 2026, The River Food Pantry is moving into our new home at 3301 Packers Ave in Madison across the street from our current location. This new space will allow us to continue—and expand—our mission of serving Dane County residents facing food insecurity. But before we open our doors, we need your help to fill our empty pallets with food and essentials for our community.

Although we will finally own our building, we depend on generous community supporters, like you, to ensure we can continue offering robust programs and critical operations support. We are seeking both monetary donations and in-kind contributions of food so our pallets overflow with in-demand items. When families turn to us, we want them to find not only food but also everyday essential household items, diapers, hand soap, shampoo, and more. Our goal is to support the whole person, their family, and their well-being.

Did you know that many of our clients are working families simply struggling to make ends meet? There are countless reasons someone may need support, and pantry visits often supplement low FoodShare benefits, which frequently fall far short for individuals and families. For nearly 20 years — now serving more than 4,000 people every week — The River has been here through every season, powered by over 300 volunteers per week, a lean and dedicated staff, as well as generous supporters like you.

Demand continues to rise, and with grocery prices remaining high and federal FoodShare reductions scheduled to begin in the coming year, pantry services will become even more essential. As we transition to our new facility, we must strengthen our capacity to meet the growing need.

That is why we invite you to partner with us through our Pack the Pantry on Packers Ave campaign. Your support will help fill our new building with food and essential items for our neighbors. There are many ways to get involved—you’re welcome to choose one or several of the following:

Sponsor Cases of Food: Your financial donation will allow us to purchase cases of food at wholesale pricing to fill our pallets. GIVE HERE! Host a Food Drive: We can provide a donation barrel (or you can use your own containers) for your group or organization to collect food. You can focus on collecting 1 type of item or a wide variety of nonperishable items. It would be helpful if you could arrange a drop-off time. If that’s not possible, we can arrange a pick-up for all the food you have collected. Please complete our food drive interest form to help us meet your needs. Donate Food Directly: See our list of most-needed items and drop off nonperishable donations at either of the following locations:

127 State Street: Volunteers will collect donations starting Friday, Jan. 16–Saturday, Feb. 14, at the following times:

Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 am–1:30 pm

Fridays from 4–7 pm

Saturdays from 12–7 pm

The River, 3301 Packers Ave: Look for the black donation drop-off bin near the loading docks, available Monday–Friday from 10 am–2 pm starting Jan. 9. A drive-thru donation drop-off will also be held on Monday, February 16 from 10 am–4 pm. You’ll be able to get a peek at our drive-thru when you bring your donation.

Host a Round-Up Campaign: If you operate a grocery store, restaurant, business or organization, please consider offering a round-up option at checkout.

We are also proud to share that the Pack the Pantry on Packers Ave campaign will be widely featured through a partnership with News 3 Now, helping us spread the word and inspire community participation.

Thank you for considering the many ways you and/or your business can help ensure that our new home is overflowing with a variety of food and essentials for Dane County families. With your support, we aim to raise $100,000 and collect 100,000 pounds of food and supplies through our Pack the Pantry on Packers Ave campaign—a goal we can reach together.

For questions, business sponsorship information, or to let us know how you’d like to participate in Pack the Pantry, please contact development@riverfoodpantry.org or call 608-665-0819.