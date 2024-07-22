Paddle and Pedal Wisco

media release: Going for a bike ride doesn't have to be a loop around the lakes or farmland out in the countryside. Wisconsin has oodles of dedicated trails throughout the state -- most of which cross over or even run alongside beautiful rivers. You've probably seen some of them, but have you ever wondered what it would be like to actually be on them? Local author and silent sports disciple Timothy Bauer will offer a fun and informative presentation on combining pedaling and paddling, along with helpful basics, tricks, and considerations to get things started. All are welcome, no experience necessary. We'll have some drink and snacks available.

We will be in room 104 at the Central Library.