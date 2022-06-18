Paddle & Portage

× Expand Thomas DeVillers

media release: One of the craziest races you'll experience! Join fellow paddlers and runners in one of the longest standing events in Madison. The event starts at Tenney Beach with a paddle in Lake Mendota. Participants then portage across the Isthmus through Tenney Park to the Yahara River. Once at the Yahara, it is a down river paddle to Lake Monona and ultimately the finish at Olbrich Park. Whether you are in it to win it or you are here for the party, there is something for everyone!

Event Schedule:

Friday 6/17

5:30 - 7:30 pm - Bib Pick-up and canoe/kayak/SUP Drop-off at Tenney Park (Overnight security provided)

Saturday 6/18

7:00 am – Bib pick-up, day-of registration and canoe drop-off at Tenney Park

7:00 am – 9:30 am Shuttle busses running from Olbrich to Tenney Park

8:30 am - Pre-race announcements begin

9:30 am – The race begins with the timed races

9:30 am - Timed Elite Canoes - team and solo

9:32 am - Timed Team Canoes - All age groups and divisions

9:35 am – Timed Solo Canoe - All divisions

9:37 am –All Timed Kayaks - solo and team

9:40 am – All Timed SUPs

9:45 am - Non Timed Mass Start - everyone who is left on the beach at this time.

10:30 am – Finish at Olbrich Park featuring:

Music

Award recognitions

Costume contest

Complimentary food, soda and beer for participants

Things to Bring: